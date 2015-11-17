PARIS France is bound to overshoot its European Union budget deficit target as it boosts security spending in the wake of the Nov. 13 Paris attacks, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.

The deficit target will "necessarily be exceeded" as the government amends budget plans to hire thousands more police and gendarmes and boost their resources, Valls told France Inter radio. The money could not be taken from other budgets.

"We have to face up to this, and Europe ought to understand," he said. "It’s also time the EU and the (European) Commission understood that this struggle concerns France but also concerns Europe."

France's 2016 budget foresees a public deficit of 3.3 percent of economic output, with the shortfall falling in line with an EU limit of less than three percent in 2017.

A Finance Ministry source said on Monday that extra security spending announced by President France Hollande was likely to entail hundreds of millions of euros but less than 1 billion.

"It will be an extra cost on top of what we had been expecting," the source said, adding that it would be compatible with France's budget commitments to its EU partners.

The Paris attacks may also have an impact on economic growth in France, which was steadily recovering, by depressing tourism and retail sales at least temporarily due to security measures.

Hollande said on Monday he took responsibility for any budget overshoot that resulted from increased spending on security and the military, telling lawmakers that security was more important than EU budget rules.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Catherine Evans and Paul Taylor)