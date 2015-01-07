Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a television program at the BBC in London, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/BBC/Jeff Overs/Handout via Reuters

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday condemned an attack on the Paris offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo as "sickening" and said Britain stood with France in the fight against terror.

Eleven people were killed and 10 injured in a shooting at the publication, already the target of a fire bombing in 2011 after publishing cartoons deriding Prophet Mohammad on its cover, a police spokesman said.

"The murders in Paris are sickening. We stand with the French people in the fight against terror and defending the freedom of the press," Cameron said in a statement on his official Twitter feed.

