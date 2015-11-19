Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
PARIS France could face the risk of chemical or bacterial warfare in its fight against Islamist militants, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday.
"We must not rule anything out. I say it with all the precautions needed. But we know and bear in mind that there is also a risk of chemical or bacteriological weapons," Valls told parliament.
"The macabre imagination of the masterminds is limitless," he said in a speech in the lower house of parliament meant to gain approval to an extension of the state of emergency.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.