French Prime Minister Manuel Valls arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, to attend a meeting with government, main political parties leaders and presidents of the Parliament, November 15, 2015 ahead of the gathering of the two chambers, National Assembly and... REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS France could face the risk of chemical or bacterial warfare in its fight against Islamist militants, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday.

"We must not rule anything out. I say it with all the precautions needed. But we know and bear in mind that there is also a risk of chemical or bacteriological weapons," Valls told parliament.

"The macabre imagination of the masterminds is limitless," he said in a speech in the lower house of parliament meant to gain approval to an extension of the state of emergency.

(Reporting by Geert Declercq; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Dominic Evans)