Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after two policemen were killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

CAIRO Islamic State was responsible for an attack in central Paris on Thursday that killed one policeman and wounded two others seriously, the group's Amaq news agency said.

It identified the attacker as one of its soldiers naming him as Abu Yousif, the Belgian.

(Reporting by Muhammad Yamany; writing by John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander)