President Barack Obama pauses while speaking about the shooting attacks in Paris, from the White House in Washington November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama still plans to attend a global climate summit in Paris at the end of November despite the attacks claimed by Islamic State, a senior U.S. administration official said on Saturday.

The Paris summit is focussed on curbing climate change, one of the Obama administration's top priorities.

A French official told Reuters earlier on Saturday that the summit would continue with beefed-up security despite the deadly attacks on Paris that killed 127 people.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)