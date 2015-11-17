PARIS France will decide in the next couple of days whether to let climate change activists stage a rally in Paris on Nov. 29, the eve of a U.N. summit, amid worries about security after attacks that killed 129 people, an organiser said on Tuesday.

Campaigners met French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who will host the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 summit, to put their case for the march in central Paris despite the attacks claimed by Islamic State militants.

Eros Sana, an organiser at the environmental activist group 350.org, told Reuters the government "will get back to us tomorrow evening or Thursday about the security and logistics".

350.org and about 130 other organisations including labour unions and faith groups have been aiming to stage one of the biggest climate change rallies in history, rivalling one in New York in 2014 that organisers said attracted 310,000 people.

France reaffirmed at the weekend that the summit would go ahead but Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday France would limit parallel demonstrations, concerts and other events.

Organisers met on Monday and agreed to try to work out a way to hold the demonstration. They also encouraged people in other parts of the world to attend marches in cities from Sydney to London.

Campaigners want to put pressure on world leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama, to agree a strong deal to limit greenhouse gas emissions blamed by a U.N. panel of scientists for causing more floods, heat waves and rising sea levels.

