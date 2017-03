PARIS French anti-terrorist forces surrounding a building where they believe two men suspected of attacking the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly are holed up want to start a dialogue and have not launched an assault, a French interior ministry spokesman said.

"The priority is to establish a dialogue," Pierre-Henry Brandet said in a message tweeted by the interior ministry.

"This can take a long time, hours and sometimes days," he added.

(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)