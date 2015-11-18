The death of a police dog named Diesel during a raid in the Paris suburb of St. Denis evoked an outpouring of grief on social media on Wednesday.

The raid, which targeted the suspected Paris attack mastermind Abdelhamid Abaaoud, also resulted in the death of a woman suicide bomber and another militant.

The hashtag #JeSuisChien, which means "I am dog," went viral and trended worldwide on Twitter Wednesday morning and trended first on Twitter in France in honour of Diesel. Other popular hashtags included #RIPDiesel, #PrayForDiesel and #JeSuisDiesel.

The French police (@PNationale) announced the 7-year old dog's death on Twitter. The posting got more than 14,000 retweets and 5,000 likes.

