BRUSSELS European Union foreign ministers will discuss the fight against terrorism at their next meeting after gunmen killed at least 12 people in an attack on the Paris offices of a magazine known for lampooning radical Islam, the EU said on Wednesday.

"The fight against terrorism, in all its forms, is regularly at the heart of the work of (EU) foreign ministers' meetings. These tragic events reinforce my determination in this sense, and I will put this point on the agenda for the next foreign ministers' meeting on January 19," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Julia Fioretti)