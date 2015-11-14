The flags of France and the European Union fly at half staff in response to attacks in Paris, outside of the French consulate in the Manhattan borough of New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ANTALYA, Turkey European Union governments will do everything they can to make France safe, their leaders said in a joint statement on Saturday after at least 127 people were killed in Paris as bombers and gunmen went on a deadly rampage on Friday night.

"It is an attack against us all. We will face this threat together with all necessary means and ruthless determination," the leaders of EU governments and institutions said in a statement.

"Everything that can be done at European level to make France safe will be done. We will do what is necessary to defeat extremism, terrorism and hatred," the statement said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Kevin Liffey)