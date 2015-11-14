NEW YORK U.S. airlines said flights between the U.S. and Paris were operating close to normally on Saturday, after explosions and shooting attacks in the French capital caused delays and one cancellation on Friday.

American Airlines Group (AAL.O), the world's biggest carrier by passenger traffic, said it had cancelled a flight on Saturday from Charles de Gaulle International Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth because the aircraft had not made the trip to Paris when the flight there was cancelled on Friday.

The passengers in Paris were switched to other flights, American Airlines spokesman Joshua Freed said.

United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said flights were operating as scheduled.

Delta, American and United said they had waived change fees for passengers who wanted to re-book with later flights, but didn't specify how many passengers had used that option so far.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration said on Saturday there had been no change in the agency's stance. She said on Friday the FAA was "following the situation closely" and "is prepared to act quickly in the event action is warranted."

France closed its borders after the attacks on Friday that killed 129 people, but kept airports and trains operating.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Ian Simpson; Editing by Ken Wills and Sandra Maler)