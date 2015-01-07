German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses after recording her New Year's speech in the Chancellery in Berlin, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Maurizio Gambarini/Pool

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned a deadly shooting by black-hooded gunmen at a newspaper's office in Paris on Wednesday, calling it an attack on freedom of speech and the press.

At least 12 people were shot dead at the office of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper that had published cartoons lampooning Muslim leaders.

"This abominable act is not only an attack on the lives of French citizens and their security," Merkel said in a statement. "It is also an attack on freedom of speech and the press, core elements of our free democratic culture. In no way can this be justified."

In a separate statement, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel called the attack an "unbelievably brutal crime".

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)