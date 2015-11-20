BERLIN Germany's federal public prosecutor is investigating whether an Algerian man detained at a refugee reception centre last week had foreknowledge of the Paris attacks but failed to inform the authorities, officials said on Friday.

The man, detained in the town of Arnsberg in western Germany, allegedly told Syrian refugees at the centre before the Paris attacks that fear and terror would be spread in the French capital and spoke about a bomb.

"We've taken the lead in the investigation," a spokesman for the federal public prosecutor told Reuters, adding that the suspect was accused of having known details of the attacks in Paris without informing security authorities.

Until now, local prosecutors had been investigating the case to examine whether the allegations were credible. The decision by the federal public prosecutor to take the lead could suggest that authorities are taking the accusations seriously.

"Further investigation will show if the accusations are really true," the spokesman noted.

The interior minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Arnsberg is located, said on Thursday that the suspect was still in custody and refused to talk.

"The accused is not cooperative," Ralf Jaeger said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Catherine Evans)