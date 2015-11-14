People lay flowers outside the French embassy near the Bradenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2015, after gunmen and bombers attacked restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium at locations across Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN More extremists could be on the run in Germany after the deadly attacks in Paris, German Interior Minister Thomas De Maiziere said on Saturday, adding German authorities had increased security measures at public places such as train stations.

De Maiziere also confirmed German police had contacted French authorities after arresting a man from Montenegro in Bavaria on Nov. 5, who was apparently heading to Paris in a car carrying guns and explosives.

He said the arrested man had a Paris address as a destination in his car's navigation system, but that would not necessarily mean he was an accomplice of the attackers. He gave no specific reason for believing more extremists could be at large in Germany.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel's security cabinet in Berlin, de Maiziere said it was not known yet if the eight known perpetrators from the Paris attacks had accomplices.

Since last night, German authorities had been advised to implement measures to heighten security, such as stricter controls for air and train travel, the minister said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and David Holmes)