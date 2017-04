WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, the nation's top law enforcement official, will travel to Paris on Sunday to discuss ways to counter violent extremism in the wake of the attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a Justice Department official said on Thursday.

Holder will attend an international ministerial meeting being convened by the French minister of interior.

"The meetings will include discussions on addressing terrorist threats, foreign fighters and countering violent extremism," a Justice Department official said.

(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)