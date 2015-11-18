French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech for the 70th General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at their headquarters in Paris, France, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

French President Francois Hollande (C), Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo (L), Association of the Mayors of France (AMF) president and Troyes mayor Francois Baroin (2ndL), and AMF vice president and Issoudun mayor Andre Laignel (2ndR) sing 'La Marseillaise', the French national anthem, as they attend a meeting of French mayors in Paris, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande called on the international community on Wednesday to set aside their sometimes diverging national interests and join a grand coalition against hardline militant group Islamic State.

"We must form a vast coalition, to hit Daesh decisively," Hollande told an assembly of city mayors using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

"The international community must rally around that spirit. I know very well that each country doesn't have the same interests," he added.

