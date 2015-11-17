French President Francois Hollande (L) escorts Nicolas Sarkozy, former president and current head of the Les Republicains political party, before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Belgian police officers keep watch at Gare du Midi/Zuidstation railway station in Brussels, Belgium, November 14, 2015, after the attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

An armed French police officer stands guard at the Franco-Italian border to check vehicles and verify the identity of travellers in Menton, France, November 15, 2015, after a series of deadly attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tributes and flowers surround a fountain in remembrance of the victims of the Paris attacks, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Police react to a suspicious vehicle near La Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A policeman takes cover as he reacts to a suspicious vehicle near La Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Police react to a suspicious vehicle near La Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People gather outside Notre Dame Cathedral where a mass is held following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Handout picture shows Belgian-born Abdeslam Salah seen on a call for witnesses notice released by the French Police Nationale information services on their twitter account November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Police Nationale/Handout via Reuters

People hold hands to form a human solidarity chain near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French police conduct a control at the French-German border in Strasbourg, France, to check vehicles and verify the identity of travellers after last Friday's series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A French fighter jet taxis along the runway in an undisclosed location, in this handout picture released by the ECPAD late November 15, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD-French Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A French resident lays a white rose next to a picture of the couple after a memorial tribute to the victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, at the French Embassy in Beijing, China, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Municipal employees deploy a banner with the drawing 'Peace for Paris' by French artist Jean Jullien as people observe a minute of silence at the city hall in Nantes, France, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French Minister for Higher Education and Research Thierry Mandon, French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, French President Francois Hollande and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls stand among students as they observe a minute of silence at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls stand among students as they observe a minute of silence at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool

Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Soldiers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, November 16, 2015, as security increases after last Friday's series of deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Police patrol the Gare du Nord train station near a high-speed international Thalys train the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An armed French police officer stands guard at the Franco-Italian border to check vehicles and verify the identity of travellers in Menton, France, November 16, 2015, after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital on Friday. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tourists form a queue in front of the Louvre Museum Pyramid's main entrance as it re-opens in Paris as it re-opens in Paris, France, November 16, 2015, following the series of deadly attacks on Friday in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Soldiers patrol in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, November 16, 2015, as security increases in the French capital after last Friday's series of deadly attacks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Eiffel Tower is lit with the blue, white and red colours of the French flag in Paris, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of a series of deadly attacks on Friday in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech at a special congress of the joint upper and lower houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, November 16, 2015, following the series of deadly attacks on Friday in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

People light candles, forming the French flag, in remembrance of the victims of the Paris attacks at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People assemble to observe a minute of silence near candles in the color of the French flag at the Place du Capitole in Toulouse, France, November 16, 2015, as they pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in the French capital on Friday. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

REUTERS/Police Nationale/Handout via ReutersATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man identified as a deceased attacker near the Stade de France soccer stadium on November 13, 2015, is seen in this call for witnesses notice handout image released by the French Police Nationale information services on their Twitter account on November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Police Nationale/Handout via ReutersATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Eiffel Tower is lit with the blue, white and red colours of the French flag in Paris, France, November 17, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of a series of deadly attacks on Friday in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS France and Russia bombed Islamic State targets in Syria on Tuesday, punishing the group for attacks in Paris and against a Russian airliner that together killed 353 people, and made the first tentative steps toward a possible military alliance.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a coordinated onslaught in Paris on Friday and the downing of the Russian jet over Sinai on Oct. 31, saying they were in retaliation for French and Russian air raids in Iraq and Syria.

Still reeling from the Paris carnage that killed 129 people, France made an unprecedented appeal for European Union support and investigators said they were making progress in unravelling the plot, which was hatched in Syria and nurtured in Belgium.

Seven attackers died on Friday night, but video footage suggested that two other men were directly involved in the operation and subsequently escaped, not one as previously said.

Police also discovered two places in Paris where the militants probably stayed before the violence and also found a third car abandoned in the city that was used in the operation.

In Moscow, the Kremlin acknowledged that a bomb had destroyed the jet last month, killing 224 people. President Vladimir Putin vowed to hunt down those responsible and intensify air strikes against Islamists in Syria.

"Our air force's military work in Syria must not simply be continued," he said. "It must be intensified in such a way that the criminals understand that retribution is inevitable."

Syrian targets hit by Russian long-range bombers and cruise missiles on Tuesday included the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, while French warplanes also targeted Raqqa on Tuesday evening -- the third such bombing raid within 48 hours.

Paris and Moscow are not coordinating their operations, but French President Francois Hollande has called for a global campaign against the radicals in the wake of the Paris attacks.

The Kremlin said Putin spoke to Hollande by telephone and had ordered the Russian navy to establish contact with a French naval force heading to the eastern Mediterranean, led by an aircraft carrier, and to treat them as allies.

"We need to work out a plan with them of joint sea and air actions," Putin told military chiefs.

Russia began air strikes in Syria at the end of September. It has always said its main target is Islamic State, but most of its bombs in the past have hit territory held by other groups opposed to its ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"Russia is shifting because today Russian cruise missiles hit Raqqa. Maybe today this grand coalition with Russia is possible," French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told TF1 television channel on Tuesday evening.

JANGLING NERVES

The West blames Assad for the chaos in Syria and says he must quit as part of any political solution to the crisis -- a demand rejected by Syria's main backers Russia and Iran.

Hollande will visit Putin in Moscow on Nov. 26, two days after the French leader is due to meet U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington to push for a concerted drive against Islamic State, which controls large parts of Syria and Iraq.

A French presidential source said Hollande also spoke by phone to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who backed calls for a united front against the militants.

In Brussels, Le Drian invoked the EU's mutual assistance clause for the first time since the 2009 Lisbon Treaty introduced the possibility, saying he expected help with French operations in Syria, Iraq and Africa.

"This is firstly a political act," Le Drian told a news conference after a meeting of EU defence chiefs.

The 28 EU member states accepted the French request but it was not immediately clear what assistance would be forthcoming.

With nerves jangling across Europe, German police arrested and then released seven people around Aachen, near the Belgian border, and later cancelled a Germany-Netherlands football match in Hanover, evacuating the stadium shortly before kick-off.

One of the targets on Friday was outside a Paris stadium where France was playing Germany in a friendly.

French prosecutors have identified five of the seven dead assailants from Friday -- four Frenchmen and a fifth man who was fingerprinted in Greece among refugees last month.

A Syrian passport was found near his body, but a justice source said investigators doubted whether it was his, suggesting the attacker might have been using someone else's ID.

Police issued a photograph of the militant and asked the public for help in identifying him.

Despite a massive manhunt across Europe, police have failed to find Salah Abdeslam, 26, a Belgian-based Frenchman who is believed to have played a central role in both planning and executing the deadly mission.

Abdeslam drove back to Belgium from Paris early on Saturday with two friends, who have both been detained. A lawyer for one of the men told Belgian media that French police had pulled over their car three times early on Saturday as they headed to the border, but each time let them continue their journey.

The two men in detention deny any role in the attacks.

"DON'T SCAPEGOAT REFUGEES"

The U.N. refugee agency and Germany's police chief urged European countries not to demean or reject refugees because one of the Paris bombers was believed to have slipped into Europe among migrants registered in Greece.

"We are deeply disturbed by language that demonises refugees as a group," U.N. spokeswoman Melissa Fleming said after government officials in Poland, Slovakia and the German state of Bavaria cited the Paris attacks as a reason to refuse refugees.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said Paris would spare no expense to reinforce and equip its security forces and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism, even though that was bound to involve breaching European budget deficit limits.

"We have to face up to this, and Europe ought to understand," he told France Inter radio.

The European Commission said it would show understanding to France if additional security spending pushed up its deficit.

As France geared up for a long war, Prime Minister David Cameron said he would present a "comprehensive strategy" for tackling Islamic State to parliament. British war planes have been bombing the militants in Iraq, but not Syria.

"It is in Syria, in Raqqa, that ISIL has its headquarters and it is from Raqqa that some of the main threat against this country are planned and orchestrated," Cameron said, referring to Islamic State by one of its many acronyms.

"Raqqa, if you like, is the head of the snake."

(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom, Matthias Blamont, Andrew Callus, Marine Pennetier, Emmanuel Jarry, Jean-Baptiste Vey in Paris and Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and David Stamp)