ROME Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano on Saturday said the country was tightening border controls at airports, ports and along roads after Friday's attacks in Paris.

"We've already given orders to increase border controls, particularly with France," Alfano told reporters after a meeting of the national security council. The increased monitoring is being coordinated with French authorities to "prevent crossings that could damage the ongoing investigation," he said.

Italy's northwest region of Piedmont shares a border with France.

