ROME Italy's Interior Ministry on Wednesday called a meeting of experts to analyse militant threats after gunmen stormed the Paris offices of a weekly satirical magazine renowned for lampooning radical Islam and killed at least 12 people.

The so-called Strategic Anti-terrorism Analysis Committee, made up of experts from Italy's police forces and intelligence services, will meet this afternoon "to examine with great attention the terrorist threat in light of the very grave attack in Paris today", the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alison Williams)