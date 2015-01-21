French Prime Minister Manuel Valls attends a news conference to unveil new security measures ahead of a defence council at the Elysee Palace in Paris January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS France will spend 425 million euros (306.39 million pounds) on security measures to prevent attacks on its soil and hire new staff for anti-jihadist work, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday after 17 people were killed in two Islamist attacks.

"The threat remains very high," Valls said at the Elysee presidential palace as he detailed measures including the hiring of 2,680 people for anti-jihadi work over the next 3 years and new jobs to combat radicalisation in prisons.

(Reporting By Brian Love and Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Andrew Callus)