PARIS An individual who attacked a soldier at Paris' Louvre site on Friday cried out "Allahu Akbar" and police believe he wanted to carry out a terrorist attack, Michel Cadot, the head of the French capital's police force, said on Friday.

"We are dealing with an attack from an individual who was clearly aggressive and represented a direct threat, and whose comments lead us to believe that he wished to carry out a terrorist incident," Cadot told reporters.

"There was also a second individual who was behaving suspiciously, who has also been detained, but for now there does not appear to be a link between that individual and the attack," added Cadot.

Cadot said the soldier who had been attacked had suffered some light wounds, and that others soldiers had fired five shots at the attacker, wounding the man.

He added that no explosives had been found in the attacker's bag at the Louvre.

