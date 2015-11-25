PARIS Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would think about how Germany could further support France in fighting terrorism following the Nov. 13 attacks by Islamist militants in Paris that killed 130 people.

"When the French president asks me to think about what more we can do, then it is our duty to reflect on this and we will also react very quickly here," Merkel told a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.

Hollande urged Germany to commit more to the struggle against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, where French warplanes are pounding targets of the militant group, though he also expressed understanding for Berlin's reluctance to become involved in military operations overseas.

