Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
PARIS An attack at a high school in southeastern France on Thursday was "a crazy act by a fragile young man fascinated by firearms," Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said.
Vallaud-Belkacem was visiting the town of Grasse where the teenage student opened fire, injuring three people, including the headmaster, in an attack carried out after he had watched American-style mass shooting videos.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Adrian Croft)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.