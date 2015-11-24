The Eiffel Tower lit with the blue, white and red colours of the French flag is reflected in the Trocadero fountains in Paris, France, November 23, 2015, a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS France's EDF has increased security at its nuclear plants following the Paris attacks in which 130 people died last week, the head of the state-controlled utility said on Tuesday.

"We are in a state of extreme vigilance on all our sites," Jean-Bernard Levy said on France 2 television.

EDF operates 58 reactors at 19 nuclear plants across France, which relies on atomic energy for about three quarters of its electricity.

Levy said EDF had been on "maximum alert" since the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris in January and that it made systematic background checks on all people who work in its nuclear installations, both its own staff and outside contractors.

