Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MANILA U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone to French President Francois Hollande on Thursday about the investigation into last week's Paris attacks, and the two leaders reiterated their "unwavering commitment to degrade and destroy" Islamic State, the White House said.
The two leaders will meet at the White House next week, when they "will engage in discussions on the way forward to defeat ISIL (Islamic State), help to bring to an end the conflict in Syria, and to ensure we are doing all we can to safeguard our citizens from the threat of terrorism," according to a White House statement released early on Friday.
Obama called Hollande while visiting Manila at the end of an Asia-Pacific summit.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.