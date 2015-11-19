MANILA U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone to French President Francois Hollande on Thursday about the investigation into last week's Paris attacks, and the two leaders reiterated their "unwavering commitment to degrade and destroy" Islamic State, the White House said.

The two leaders will meet at the White House next week, when they "will engage in discussions on the way forward to defeat ISIL (Islamic State), help to bring to an end the conflict in Syria, and to ensure we are doing all we can to safeguard our citizens from the threat of terrorism," according to a White House statement released early on Friday.

Obama called Hollande while visiting Manila at the end of an Asia-Pacific summit.

