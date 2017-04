Pope Francis walks during a special audience for members of Opera Don Guanella at the Paul VI's hall at the Vatican November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis on Saturday condemned the killings in Paris as unjustifiable "inhuman" acts that left him shaken and pained.

"There is no justification for these things," he said in an extremely sombre voice in a telephone call to an Italian Catholic television station. "This is not human," he said, adding that he was praying for the victims, their families and all the French people.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)