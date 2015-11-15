A woman holds up a placard reading 'I'm French and stand up' during Pope Francis Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 15, 2015, in response to the attacks in Paris, France. REUTERS/Tony Gentile - RTS75DE

Pope Francis gestures during his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile - RTS758J

VATICAN CITY After the deadly attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State militants, Pope Francis said on Sunday that using God's name to justify violence was sacrilege.

"I want to firmly repeat that the path of violence and hate does not resolve humanity's problems, and using the name of God to justify this path is blasphemy," the pope told thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square.

"Such barbarism leaves us stunned and we ask ourselves how the heart of man could plan and execute such horrible acts, which shocked not only France but the whole world," he said.

The pope then invited the faithful to pray with him for the innocent victims of the attacks.

It was the first time the pope had spoken directly to the general public about the Friday attacks, though in a radio interview on Saturday he characterised the assault as inhuman.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks that killed 129 people, saying they were in revenge for French military action in Syria and Iraq.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Andrew Bolton)