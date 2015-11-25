Football Soccer - Lorient v Paris St Germain - French Ligue 1 - Moustoir stadium, Lorient, France - 21/11/2015 Soccer players of Paris St Germain observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to victims of the Paris attacks, before their French Ligue 1 soccer match against... REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

DUBAI Paris St Germain (PSG) will pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks by sporting 'Je Suis Paris' on their shirts for the next two matches instead of their Emirates' sponsorship.

The 'Fly Emirates' logo will be replaced in the middle of the Ligue 1 champions' shirts by the message 'I Am Paris', which was placed under the badge for last weekend's win over Lorient.

The larger message will be worn for games against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday and Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, according the club's website (www.psg.fr).

The Nov. 13 attacks in and around Paris killed 130 people and injured hundreds more with the militant group Islamic State claiming responsibility.

"In tribute to the victims of the November 13 attacks, the Paris Saint-Germain players will wear a special jersey which only bears the message 'JE SUIS PARIS' and nothing else for their next two matches," the club added.

Emirates, which says its PSG sponsorship is an 'integral part' of its portfolio, first started sponsoring the club's shirts in 2006, according to its website.

Qatar's lender QNB and telecom operator Ooredoo have also released their space on the shirts of the Qatar-owned club.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Ken Ferris)