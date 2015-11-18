French riot police (CRS), soldiers, firefighters, French red cross members and staff of the emergency medical services in France (SAMU) stand at the scene in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly... REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Two people holed up in a flat in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis have died and seven have been arrested so far in an ongoing police raid, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday.

A woman blew herself up at the house during the raid, Paris prosecutor's office had said earlier on Wednesday. French media said a sniper had killed the second person but the source said it was too early to say.

Paris prosecutor's office had said earlier that five people were being held for questioning. Two more have been arrested, the source said.

