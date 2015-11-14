MOSCOW Russian politicians on Saturday said the Paris attack underscored the need for the West and the Kremlin to bury their differences and join forces to take on Islamic State militants in Syria, a strategy Moscow has pushed for in vain for months.

Mired in economic problems and reeling from low oil prices, a weak rouble, dwindling reserve funds and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin wants the West to stop trying to isolate Russia and unite with it instead against what it says is a common enemy: Islamist extremism.

On Saturday, it said it hoped the Paris attacks, which Russia condemned unreservedly from President Vladimir Putin downwards, could be the trigger for the sea change it wants.

"It is clear, that to effectively fight this evil we need real joint efforts by the entire international community," Putin said in a statement, a sentiment echoed by his prime minister and defence minister.

Sergei Sobyanin, a close Putin ally and the mayor of Moscow, said the killings were "another reason to consolidate in the battle against Islamic State", while Alexey Pushkov, a senior lawmaker and the chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house of parliament, said he hoped the incident would bring the West to its senses.

"Russia is fighting in Syria against those who blew up Paris and declared war on Europe," he wrote on his official Twitter account. "It is time for the West to stop criticising Moscow and to form a joint coalition."

Russia launched air strikes in Syria to help bolster forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on Sept. 30, a decision it said was motivated in part by its desire to protect itself from possible future terror attacks by some 7,000 citizens from Russia and the former Soviet Union who are fighting with Islamic State.

But, to its irritation, Washington has accused Moscow of mostly sparing Islamic State targets and of bombing rebels backed by the West or Gulf states instead.

KREMLIN FRUSTRATION

Putin, in an interview on Friday ahead of the G20, expressed his frustration that the United States had repeatedly rebuffed Russia's overtures to coordinate more closely when it came to carrying out air strikes in Syria.

In addition, the Kremlin has for weeks been asking Washington to share intelligence about militant targets and, on a diplomatic front, has been seeking to spur the creation of an over-arching coalition in Syria. Washington has rejected its advances.

"We need to urgently end the conflict between the West and Russia over Ukraine," said Sergey Markov, a Putin loyalist.

He said that after Paris, the current Ukrainian government needed to be replaced with what he called a technocratic administration to allow the West and Russia to put their differences aside, a suggestion likely to be regarded as beyond the pale by Washington.

Russia, which since the 1991 Soviet collapse has suffered a string of attacks on its own civilians by Islamist or independence-minded extremists from the Caucasus, beefed up security across the country on Saturday in response to the Paris attacks.

A Russian airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula killing all 224 people on board on Oct. 31. The West has said it was likely brought down by a bomb; Russia has urged caution, saying it wants to wait for the official investigation into the incident to conclude.

Threats against Russia have also appeared on social media in recent days, prompting an investigation by the FSB security service.

Two piles of flowers about four feet high had built up on the pavement in front of the French embassy in Moscow by early Saturday afternoon. In between them was a cluster of candles. Many people had left notes.

"Our thoughts are with you on this tragic day," read one message in French. A steady stream of people arrived bringing more flowers and a crowd of around 100 people stood in front of the embassy, looking at the tributes.

(Additional reporting by Christian Lowe and Jack Stubbs in Moscow; Editing by Digby Lidstone)