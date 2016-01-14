An armed French policeman secures the scene at the raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS A man who died in a Nov. 18 police assault in Saint-Denis, near Paris, days after attacks in the French capital that killed 130 people, has been identified as a Belgian Moroccan national, the Paris prosecutor said on Thursday.

"The suicide bomber who blew himself up (...) was identified as Chakib Akrouh, born on Aug. 27 1990 in Belgium, of Belgian Moroccan nationality," prosecutor Francois Molins said in a statement.

The prosecutor said the identification had been made possible after DNA extracted from his remains were compared to the one of his mother.

Akrouh died in the same raid as suspected ringleader Abdelhamid Abaaoud - also a Belgian-Moroccan, as police closed in on some of those they suspected of being involved in the killing. Hasna Aitboulahcen, Abaaoud's cousin, died in the same raid.

