PARIS The man who was shot dead by soldiers at Orly airport on Saturday was the same individual who had shot at security services earlier in the morning in northern Paris and was a radicalised Muslim known to authorities, a police source said.

"A police road check took place in Stains (northern Paris) this morning at 0700. It turned bad and the individual shot at the officers before fleeing," one police source said.

"This same man - a radicalised Muslim known to intelligence services and the justice system - then took a Famas (assault weapon) from a soldier at Orly's southern terminal ... before being shot dead by a soldier."

A second police source said the two incidents were linked.

