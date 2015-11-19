Handout picture shows Belgian-born Abdeslam Salah seen on a call for witnesses notice released by the French Police Nationale information services on their twitter account November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Police Nationale/Handout via Reuters

PARIS France does not know if Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam is in France or Belgium, nor whether more groups linked directly to the gunmen are still at large, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday.

"The threat is there. We don't know at this point in the investigation if there are groups, individuals, who are directly linked to the attack on Friday evening," Valls told France 2 television.

"We don't know yet one can imagine. That's why the threat is still there."

Salah Abdeslam, 26, a French national born in Brussels, is suspected of having rented a black VW Polo car used in the attacks in Paris.

Lawyer Xavier Carette told Belgian broadcaster RTBF that Abdeslam returned to Brussels from Paris on Saturday morning after being stopped by French police three times along the way.

Asked if he knew whether Abdeslam was in France or Belgium, Valls said: "No (...) The hunt continues."

"We know there are other individuals who may come to Europe. We must be vigilant," he said.

Abdeslam's brother Brahim, 31, blew himself up at the Comptoir Voltaire cafe during the attacks, according to the French judiciary.

