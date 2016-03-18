BRUSSELS An Algerian killed in a shootout with Brussels police this week was probably the man sought under an assumed name for plotting November's Islamist attacks in Paris, Belgium's federal prosecutor said on Friday.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the man known as Samir Bouzid, who was on a wanted list, most probably is the Mohamed Belkaid, the Algerian killed on Tuesday.

"Bouzid" has been on French and Belgian wanted lists since December, when evidence emerged of him making a cash transfer from Brussels to a woman killed with other suspects in Paris five days after the attacks.

