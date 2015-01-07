PARIS Police are searching for two brothers from the Paris region and a man from the northeastern city of Reims, all French nationals, over Wednesday's shooting attack at satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo, a police official and government source said.

The three include two brothers aged 32 and 34 as well as a man aged 18, the government source told Reuters.

The police source said one of the brothers had previously been tried on terrorism charges. A huge manhunt was under way for the attackers - suspected Islamist militants who escaped after shooting dead some of France's top cartoonists at Charlie Hebdo, as well as two police officers.

