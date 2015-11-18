PARIS Two assailants were killed in clashes early on Wednesday during a raid by French police that targeted the suspected mastermind of Friday's attacks in Paris, a source close to the case told Reuters.

Among those killed was a woman who detonated a suicide bomb, the source said, adding that the police operation was ongoing to flush out two other suspects.

A judicial source said earlier that police believe the suspected mastermind of Friday's attack in the French capital, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, is among those holed up in an apartment there.

