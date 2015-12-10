Changes - Five ways Brexit will transform the EU
BRUSSELS Leaving the European Union, to be triggered by Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, may transform Britain but it will also change the EU. Here's how:
ZURICH Swiss federal police said they had no information linking suspects in a heightened security alert in Geneva on Thursday to the deadly attacks in Paris last month.
A Swiss federal police spokeswoman said that authorities had informed the Geneva police about people with possible "links to terrorism," prompting the search.
Geneva security officials had said earlier that they had raised the alert level in the city and were looking for suspects in connection with investigations into the Nov. 13 Paris attacks.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
BRUSSELS Leaving the European Union, to be triggered by Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, may transform Britain but it will also change the EU. Here's how:
PARIS/BEIJING French police said on Tuesday they opened an inquiry after a Chinese man was shot dead by police at his Paris home, triggering riots in the French capital by members of the Chinese community and a diplomatic protest by Beijing.