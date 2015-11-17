WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives will receive a classified briefing on Tuesday on the Paris attacks by the heads of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, a spokeswoman for the House speaker said on Monday.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey and DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson will give the closed-door briefing on Tuesday evening following a request by House Speaker Paul Ryan, AshLee Strong, Ryan's press secretary, said in a statement.

Members of the Senate will receive a classified briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

CIA Director John Brennan said on Monday that the attacks in Paris on Friday claimed by Islamic State were not a "one-off event" and that the militants may have similar operations ready to launch.

Islamic State warned in a video on Monday that countries taking part in air strikes against Syria would suffer the same fate as France, where 129 people were killed, and threatened to attack in Washington.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)