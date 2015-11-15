WASHINGTON The United States and France agreed on concrete steps to ramp up the fight against Islamic State during a phone call between U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and French Minister of Defense Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Pentagon said in a statement on Sunday.

"They agreed on concrete steps the U.S. and French militaries should take to further intensify our close cooperation in prosecuting a sustained campaign against (Islamic State)," Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said in a statement.

Carter reiterated the United States was committed to supporting France and moving together, he said, to make sure Islamic States is "dealt a lasting defeat."

On Friday night, several sites around Paris were targeted in a coordinated assault by gunmen and bombers in what the Paris public prosecutor said killed 129 people. Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attacks.

