PARIS The police officer who was killed in central Paris was shot while in a car stopped at a red light by attacker driving by, a police union said on Twitter.

One police officer died and two were injured in the attack on the Champs-Elysees avenue, and one of the attackers was also killed, an interior ministry source said.

