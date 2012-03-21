PARIS French Interior Minister Claude Gueant denied on Wednesday that a gunman suspected of killing seven people in the name of al Qaeda has been arrested, a ministry spokesman said.

"Claude Gueant denies the arrest of the main suspect," interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told Reuters.

Earlier, French television channels BFM TV and i-Tele had reported that the suspected killer had been arrested after a nearly 12-hour operation.

The suspect remains holed up in an apartment in Toulouse, surrounded by police.

