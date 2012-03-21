PARIS A gunman who shot dead three Jewish children and a rabbi on Monday and three soldiers last week in southwest France could kill again, the prosecutor handling the investigation said on Tuesday.

"We are up against an extremely determined individual, who knows he's being hunted, who could strike again," Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins told a news conference, saying the victims had been shot at point-blank range.

"No leads have been ruled out at this point...None will be neglected or abandoned until the author of these crimes is arrested," he said.

