Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
PARIS A gunman who shot dead three Jewish children and a rabbi on Monday and three soldiers last week in southwest France could kill again, the prosecutor handling the investigation said on Tuesday.
"We are up against an extremely determined individual, who knows he's being hunted, who could strike again," Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins told a news conference, saying the victims had been shot at point-blank range.
"No leads have been ruled out at this point...None will be neglected or abandoned until the author of these crimes is arrested," he said.
(Reporting By Gerard Bon and Alexandria Sage; editing by Daniel Flynn)
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
PARIS French far right leader Marine Le Pen has increased her lead in the first round of France's presidential election, though she is still seen being beaten by a wide margin in the runoff, a BVA-Salesforce poll published on Thursday showed.