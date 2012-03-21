France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (3rd L) shakes hands with teachers at the Francois Couperin College in Paris March 20, 2012, the day after a gunman killed four victims at a Jewish school in Toulouse. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that France should not give in to a desire for revenge or discrimination over the killings of a rabbi and three children at a Jewish school in Toulouse.

"We must be united. We must give in neither to discrimination nor revenge," Sarkozy told reporters in a brief statement at the Elysee presidential palace.

"I have brought together the Jewish and Muslim communities to show that terrorism will not manage to break our nation's feeling of community," he added.

