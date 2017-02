(L to R) Paris Mosque rector Dalil Boubakeur, France's Grand Rabbi Gilles Bernheim, and President of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) Richard Prasquier speak to the media in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace after a meeting between President Sarkozy (not pictured) and representative of French Jewish and Muslim communities, in Paris March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy delivers his speech about the localisation of the Toulouse gunman at the Elysee Palace in Paris March 21, 2012. Sarkozy said on Wednesday that France should not give in to a desire for revenge or discrimination over the killings of a rabbi and three children at a Jewish school in Toulouse. REUTERS/Francois Mori

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that France should not give in to a desire for revenge or discrimination over the killings of a rabbi and three children at a Jewish school in Toulouse.

"We must be united. We must give in neither to discrimination nor revenge," Sarkozy told reporters in a brief statement at the Elysee presidential palace.

"I have brought together the Jewish and Muslim communities to show that terrorism will not manage to break our nation's feeling of community," he added.

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Jon Boyle)