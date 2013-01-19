People are framed by columns which make up the Wall for Peace (Mur pour la Paix) as they walk along a snow-covered path in Paris January 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Schults

A man rides a Velib self-service public bicycle as he makes his way along a snow-covered area at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris January 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Schults

PARIS France expects airlines to reduce flights in and out of Paris by as much as 40 percent on Sunday due to forecast snowfalls over the capital and surrounding region.

France's transport ministry said in a statement airlines had been asked to cut flight services by that amount at the two main airports on the Paris outskirts, Charles de Gaulle to the north and Orly to the south.

Snow, a rarity in the heart of the world's most popular tourist city, started falling on Friday night as a winter cold snap swept many parts of Europe. Forecasters predicted another fall in much of northern France for Sunday.

The ministry advised would-be travellers to check in with their airlines for all flights from 4 a.m. British Time on Sunday.

