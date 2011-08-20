Francois Hollande, Socialist deputy and candidate for France's Socialist Party presidential primary, speaks to the media as he leaves after a hearing at a special investigation police office in Paris July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS France's left-wing opposition, and Greens, rejected a call by the centre-right government for all parties to unite behind its push for a constitutional fiscal rule, adding fuel to an escalating political battle.

Francois Hollande, the favourite to run for the Socialist Party in the 2012 presidential election, told the weekly Journal du Dimanche in an interview released early on Saturday that actions by future governments would do more to reassure markets about French public finances than new legislation.

"The presidential election should enable every candidate to make a clear commitment on balancing public finances with a clear calendar and tools to achieve that," Hollande said.

"My approach will be to seek a vote, right after the election, on a budget planning law that will respect our European deficit-cutting targets. The famous, and so debatable, credit rating agencies are not asking for a golden rule but for concrete acts that will give lasting confidence."

A months-old push by President Nicolas Sarkozy to put a deficit-controlling clause into the constitution has blown into a political storm since he proposed on Tuesday, backed by Germany, that such "golden rules" be enshrined across the euro zone.

The Socialists have refused from the start to give Sarkozy the three-fifths majority he needs to tweak the constitution, but they will be left in an awkward corner if the rest of the 17-nation euro bloc backs the golden rule plan.

Prime Minister Francois Fillon upped the ante by pleading in an interview with Saturday's edition of the daily Le Figaro for all French political parties to show a united front on the idea.

"Francois Fillon is calling for national unity to pay the bill for his bureaucratic waste," snapped Socialist Party leader Harlem Desir in response.

"Since 2007, it's been more about unity of the super-wealthy to share tax favours. At the height of the crisis, the French people are not waiting for the prime minister to publish political editorials, they want a fair and efficient budget."

Sarkozy, in power since 2007, has come under fire for tax exemptions that benefit the wealthy. His ministers are working to reverse some of them to try and squeeze several billion euros in extra revenues in the 2012 budget.

The French Greens also weighed in against Fillon's plea.

Green presidential candidate Eva Joly called the golden rule idea "economically inefficient and politically absurd" as she kicked off her election campaign in the city of Clermont-Ferrand in mountainous central France.

"No, Mr Fillon, France does not need a sacred union, it needs new solutions," she told cheering supporters.

With critics accusing Sarkozy of using his proposals for closer euro zone economic governance to benefit his domestic political interests, the fiscal rule threatens to become a loud and potentially damaging feud as France gets into campaign season for the April 2012 election.

The Journal de Dimanche also released the results of an opinion poll to run in Sunday's newspaper showing Sarkozy's popularity rating dropped to 33 percent in August from 36 percent in a survey it ran in July. That was still above a low of 28 percent in an April poll for the Sunday paper.

