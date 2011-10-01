Socialist Jean-Pierre Bel, (R) newly-elected speaker of the French Senate, embraces Communist party senator Paul Verges at the plenary session at the Senate in Paris October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS French senators elected a Socialist to lead the upper house for the first time in more than 50 years on Saturday after left-wing candidates wrested control of the Senate last week from President Nicolas Sarkozy's ruling conservative party.

Sarkozy's government was dealt a sharp blow, just seven months before a presidential election, by the major generational change of guard in the Senate after left-wing candidates prized more than 20 seats from the ruling party.

Jean-Pierre Bel, 59, won an outright majority in Saturday's secret ballot to become Senate president, the first time since 1958 that a left-wing senator will run the upper house.

"Here was a vote for change and the keys to change have been handed to the left," Bel told senators after his appointment.

"They (voters) have given us three responsibilities: a historical one because after decades the Senate has been opened to an alternative, a political one because (voters) expressed their discontent and real unease at the direction we are taking and a moral responsibility because they wanted a new Senate."

Bel said despite the Socialist majority the new upper house would not be "obstructive," but would offer constructive proposals.

A left-leaning Senate would not be able to derail Sarkozy's legislative plans as the right still dominates the lower house which has the final say.

But the loss of a longstanding bastion for the right is a symbolic setback especially when taken together with his poor poll ratings and will give the Socialists a boost ahead of primaries next week to elect their 2012 presidential candidate.

"The regions have reprimanded us and we now have to listen to them," said Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former prime minister and member of Sarkozy's ruling UMP party.

"But history has taught me that the winners in October are not necessarily the winners in May."

Under the constitution, the Senate president would also take over the head of state's functions should anything happen to him and ensure the transition within a 50-day period, something that happened in 1969 and 1974.

Sarkozy has become slightly more popular in the past few months, but he remains one of the least well-liked presidents in post-war France and faces a tough battle for reelection in a two-round vote scheduled for next April and May.

He is not expected to announce his candidacy until early next year.

(Reporting By Emile Picy and John Irish; Editing by Sophie Hares)