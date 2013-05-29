PARIS Evidence gathered by French authorities suggests the Muslim convert suspected of stabbing a soldier near Paris last weekend was acting in accordance with his religious beliefs, a state prosecutor said after the suspect's arrest on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Francois Molins told a news conference the suspect was seen on video surveillance camera "saying a Muslim prayer" minutes before an attack which came three days after the May 22 murder of a British soldier on the streets of London.

(Reporting By Brian Love and Mark John)