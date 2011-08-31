Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former managing director of the IMF, leaves his provisional home in New York August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

PARIS Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn will return to Paris Sunday morning with his wife, Anne Sinclair, after a three-month battle in New York against sex assault charges, two French media sources reported Wednesday.

Le Figaro daily and LCI television both said Strauss-Kahn, who quit his post as director of the International Monetary Fund over the scandal, would fly from Washington Saturday evening aboard an Air France plane and land at Paris's Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport Sunday morning.

Le Figaro said on its online edition that the information came from journalists who had accessed Air France's electronic reservation system and noted the names of Strauss-Kahn and his wife travelling under separate reservations on the same Airbus A380 flight.

Strauss-Kahn, who is free to travel outside the United States after a Manhattan court last week dropped charges against him of attempted rape, received a warm round of applause during a visit to IMF headquarters in Washington.

But his return to France could get a muted welcome given widespread disapproval of his nine-minute sexual encounter with a hotel maid. The encounter, which his lawyers say was consensual, lost him his IMF job and put an end to the French left's hopes that he might win them the 2012 presidential election.

His Socialist allies have cheered the dropping of charges but many have also expressed discomfort over the affair.

Socialist Party leader Martine Aubry, herself a would-be candidate for the presidential election, has distanced herself from Strauss-Kahn, saying she agreed with what other women thought of his behaviour towards women.

