Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
NEW DELHI India's defence minister said documents relating to the French Scorpene submarine being built in the country appeared to have been hacked, after an Australian newspaper reported a leak of thousands of pages detailing the vessel's top-secret capability.
"I understand there has been a case of hacking, we will find out what has happened," Manohar Parrikar told reporters. The submarines are being built at a state-run shipyard in Mumbai in collaboration with France's DCNS Group.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.